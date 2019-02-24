MHA increases Risk and Hardship Allowance for CRPF personnel

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) increased the Risk and Hardship Allowance for CRPF personnel from Rs 9,700 to Rs 17,300 per month for those up to the rank of Inspector and from 16,900 to 25,000 for officers, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

The order comes days after the MHA allowed all paramilitary personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to take commercial flights to either join duty or go on leave.

In an order issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it has “approved the entitlement of air travel on Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu sectors to all the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)”. This includes their journey for joining duty, transfer, tour or going on leave, it said.

The CRPF, however, clarified that convoy movement would continue to transport logistics and personnel as and when required, with adequate security measures.

On February 14, a CRPF convoy in Pulwama was targetted by a suicide bomber in which 40 security personnel were killed. The convoy was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar. Many of those killed were returning after leave.