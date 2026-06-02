MHA amends immigration rules, changes foreigner registration deadline in India

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Monday notified amendments to the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, mandating that foreigners arriving in India on visas of up to 180 days must register themselves before the expiry of their visa if they seek to extend their stay in the country.
The new provision will replace the previous rule requiring registration within 14 days of the expiry of the 180-day period of arrival in India. “…the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the said rules), in rule 12, Â (a) in sub-rule (1), Â (i) in the third proviso, for the words within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India, the words any time before the expiry of the said period of one hundred and eighty days shall be substituted,” the notification said.
“The foreigners on a visa for more than 180 days with a stipulation that each stay shall not exceed 180 days and who wish to stay in India beyond that period on any single occasion or in the aggregate in a calendar year shall have to register anytime before the expiry of 180 days. The new rule has now made it clear that such registration will now be granted only in emergent circumstances”.
The new rules also offer limited relief to children born in cases where one or both parents are foreign nationals. Previous rules stipulated that, upon the birth of a child in such cases, parents had to electronically intimate the registration officer within 30 days to avail visa services, including the grant of a new visa and exit permission, on the designated online portal or mobile application.
According to the notification, this sub-rule shall not apply in cases where either parent is an Indian citizen and wishes to retain the child’s Indian citizenship.
It, however, says that if the child acquires citizenship of a foreign country while in India at a later stage, either parent must inform the registration officer of the change within 30 days of acquiring the citizenship.
The notification also revises provisions regarding reporting requirements and administrative procedures for every hospital, nursing home, or other medical institution that provides medical, lodging, or sleeping facilities on its premises.
Last month, the Centre notified draft changes to the Citizenship Rules, 2009, that would require certain applicants to declare possession or surrender passports issued by Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Before that, MHA notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, introducing electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) cards, fully online applications, and stricter norms on dual passports for minors.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram