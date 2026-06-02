MHA amends immigration rules, changes foreigner registration deadline in India

The MHA notification also revises provisions relating to reporting requirements and administrative procedures for every hospital, nursing home, or any other medical institution. (File Photo)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Monday notified amendments to the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, mandating that foreigners arriving in India on visas of up to 180 days must register themselves before the expiry of their visa if they seek to extend their stay in the country.

The new provision will replace the previous rule requiring registration within 14 days of the expiry of the 180-day period of arrival in India. “…the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the said rules), in rule 12, Â (a) in sub-rule (1), Â (i) in the third proviso, for the words within fourteen days after the expiry of one hundred and eighty days of his arrival in India, the words any time before the expiry of the said period of one hundred and eighty days shall be substituted,” the notification said.