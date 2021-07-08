MHA holds meet with NE states amid rise in Covid cases

The meeting was chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla with top officials from the Northeastern states attending.

The Home Ministry Wednesday held a meeting to address the spike in Covid-19 cases in Northeastern states.

As many as 45 of the 73 districts in the country that reported over 10 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate in the last one week were from from the Northeast.

“The Union Home Secretary emphasised to follow five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and COVID appropriate behaviour, as has been laid out in Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated 29th June, 2021. The NE States and UTs were advised to strictly monitor the situation at district/ city level..,” an MHA statement said.

Officials said for those districts identified with high case positivity and higher bed occupancy, states/UTs were advised to consider imposing restrictions in a calibrated manner.