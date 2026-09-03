Step up preparedness for glacial lake outbursts, avalanches, MHA tells Himalayan states, UTs

The ministry of Home Affairs has asked Himalayan states and Union Territories to step up preparedness against glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and snow avalanches, stressing the need to move from response-based planning to preventive mitigation and community-level readiness, an MHA spokesperson said.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review the preparedness of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir against the risks posed by GLOFs and snow avalanches.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting reviewed the evolving risk of GLOFs in the Himalayan region and focused on strengthening early warning systems, monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes and snow-covered areas, identification of high-risk locations, flow-path mapping, timely dissemination of alerts, evacuation preparedness and strengthening response mechanisms.