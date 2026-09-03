Step up preparedness for glacial lake outbursts, avalanches, MHA tells Himalayan states, UTs

The ministry of Home Affairs has asked Himalayan states and Union Territories to step up preparedness against glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and snow avalanches, stressing the need to move from response-based planning to preventive mitigation and community-level readiness, an MHA spokesperson said.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review the preparedness of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir against the risks posed by GLOFs and snow avalanches.
According to the spokesperson, the meeting reviewed the evolving risk of GLOFs in the Himalayan region and focused on strengthening early warning systems, monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes and snow-covered areas, identification of high-risk locations, flow-path mapping, timely dissemination of alerts, evacuation preparedness and strengthening response mechanisms.
The states and UTs presented their preparedness and mitigation strategies.
“State and UT-specific vulnerabilities were discussed in detail, with emphasis on ensuring that mitigation measures are translated into concrete actions at the district and local levels,” the spokesperson said.
Mohan emphasised the need for continuous and proactive monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes and avalanche-prone areas, particularly during periods of heightened risk.
He advised the states and UT to maintain close coordination among state agencies, district administrations and scientific and technical institutions so that warnings are acted upon promptly and effectively.
The Union Home Secretary also said preparedness for GLOFs and snow avalanches must go beyond response-oriented measures and include risk-informed planning, preventive mitigation and community-level preparedness. States and UTs were advised to regularly review preparedness plans, identify gaps in early warning and evacuation arrangements, and take corrective measures ahead of any extreme event.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries and state disaster management authorities of the states and UTs concerned, senior officials of the MHA, officials of National Disaster Management Authority, Central Water Commission, India Meteorological Department and Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, the spokesperson said.
Mohan also asked the states to expedite progress on GLOF mitigation projects sanctioned by the Central government in 2024, the spokesperson said. The meeting concluded with directions for continued inter-agency coordination, regular sharing of risk information and strengthening of early warning and response mechanisms to minimise loss of life and property in vulnerable Himalayan areas.