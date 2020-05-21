Noting lockdown violations, MHA reminds states to ensure night curfew, delineation of containment zones

A child peeks through a window in Mumbai’s Dharavi. A child peeks through a window in Mumbai’s Dharavi.

Noting that the guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown are not being implemented properly, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shot off a letter to all states, asking them to ensure strict implementation of its guidelines.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a communication to all states and Union Territories (UTs), said there should be a proper delineation of containment zones and added that the effective implementation of containment measures in these zones is key to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “States and UTs can now delineate various zones, and decide on the activities to be prohibited, or allowed with restrictions, in accordance with the MHA guidelines. Further, once the guidelines have been issued by the states and UTs, they should be strictly implemented, and action taken if any deviations are noticed,” the home secretary said in the letter.

The MHA further underlined the need for night curfew, where states need to ensure that all non-essential activities between 7 pm and 7 am remain prohibited as per the new guidelines. “The night curfew has been mandated with a view to ensure that people observe social distancing, and to contain the risk of spread of infection,” Bhalla said.

@HMOIndia writes to states saying guidelines for #Lockdown4 not being implemented properly. Asks them to delineate zones properly along @MoHFW_INDIA directions. Emphasises the need for night curfew. Says it is necessary for social distancing. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/HCKv4A9cLa — Deeptiman Tiwary (@DeeptimanTY) May 21, 2020

Bhalla also stressed that it is the duty of all district and local authorities to enforce National Directives for the management of the virus, which include wearing face covers or masks, ensuring social distancing at work, transport in public places, maintaining hygiene and sanitation etc.

“I would like to emphasise that the MHA guidelines should be strictly implemented, and all authorities in states and UTs should take necessary steps to ensure the same,” he said.

Extending the lockdown till May 31, the Centre listed considerable relaxations in non-containment zones in a bid to further open up the economy. While all markets, offices, industries and businesses are allowed to open, inter-state and intra-state movement of “passenger vehicles and buses” are permitted with the consent of the states involved.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd