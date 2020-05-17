Full text of MHA new guidelines for lockdown 4.0

A child peeks through the curtain in Mumbai’s Dharavi during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A child peeks through the curtain in Mumbai’s Dharavi during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday issued new guidelines for the the fourth phase of the lockdown that has been extended till May 31. Prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of flight and Metro services will remain in force during this phase too.

However, the MHA has allowed sports complexes to open, possibly clearing the path for resumption of the training of athletes which came to a halt in mid-March.

Furthermore, states and Union Territories (UTs) have been given powers to delineate the Red, Green and Orange zones as per the Covid-19 situation and inter-state movement of passenger vehicles, buses have been allowed with mutual consent of states. District authorities have been directed to demarcate ‘containment’ and ‘buffer’ areas within Red and Orange zones as per Union Health Ministry guidelines.

However, in view of the surging number of Covid-19 cases in the country, all domestic and international air travel haven been prohibited till May 31, barring air ambulances. Metro services and schools will remain closed as well.

Coronavirus cases on Sunday rose to 90,927. Of these, 53,649 are active cases; while 34,109 have already been cured. The death toll stands at 2872.

Here is the full text of the MHA guidelines in lockdown 4.0:

