MHA grants Z-category security cover to Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday granted ‘Z’ category VIP security cover for the Governor with the CRPF being asked to take charge of his security. The move triggered a war of words between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

Advertising

While the BJP claimed the heckling of Union minister Babul Supriyo inside Jadavpur University was proof that the “law and order situation has broken down in the state”, the TMC said only the Governor knew why he needed security from Delhi and there was no need for such an unprecedented decision.

West Bengal Police was in charge of the Governor’s security with four armed personnel guarding him whenever he used to travel.

According to MHA sources, the decision was taken after a threat assessment report prepared by the central security and intelligence agencies found that Dhankar’s security needs to be secured by a “professional team of personnel.”

Sources in the West Bengal government said Raj Bhavan had written a letter to the state government — stating that the current security arrangement was not adequate — after the incident at Jadavpur University on September 19, when the Governor rushed to escort Babul Supriyo after he was heckled.