MHA gives another extension to panel probing Manipur violence

In the four extensions, the Union Home Ministry had given the Commission time until November 20, 2025, to submit its report.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a fresh gazette notification giving another extension until November 20, 2026, to a Commission of Inquiry for submitting its report on the probe into the 2023 Manipur violence that claimed over 250 lives.

In February, three months before the Commission was due to submit its report, Justice Ajay Lamba, former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and head of the Commission, resigned and the Centre had announced the appointment of former Supreme Court judge Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan as the new chairman. Other members of the Commission are retired IAS officer Himanshu Sekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar.