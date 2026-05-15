MHA gives another extension to panel probing Manipur violence

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The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a fresh gazette notification giving another extension until November 20, 2026, to a Commission of Inquiry for submitting its report on the probe into the 2023 Manipur violence that claimed over 250 lives.
In February, three months before the Commission was due to submit its report, Justice Ajay Lamba, former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and head of the Commission, resigned and the Centre had announced the appointment of former Supreme Court judge Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan as the new chairman. Other members of the Commission are retired IAS officer Himanshu Sekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar.
According to the MHA notification issued on Thursday, the Commission will now submit its report to the Central government as soon as possible but “not later than November 20, 2026”.
The three-member panel was formed on June 4, 2023, in the aftermath of the outbreak of violence on May 3, 2023, in Manipur. Since then, the panel’s deadline has been extended five times, on September 13, ߨ December 3, ߨ May 20, ߩ December 16, ߩ and May 20, 2026.
In the four extensions, the Union Home Ministry had given the Commission time until November 20, 2025, to submit its report.
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