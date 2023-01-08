MHA gets 7th extension to frame CAA rules

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been granted an extension for the seventh time to frame rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), officials said on Saturday.

Days after the ministry approached the Parliamentary committees, they got approval from the Rajya Sabha for the next six months and are still waiting to get approval from the Lok Sabha, it is learnt.

The citizenship amendment Bill was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019. It got the President’s assent the next day and was subsequently notified by the Home Ministry.

The law is yet to be implemented, as rules under the CAA are yet to be framed.

The Parliamentary committees on subordinate legislation in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha granted the extension to the Home Ministry until December 31, 2022, and January 9, 2023, respectively. “We have approached the Parliamentary committees, seeking more time. We have got approval from the Rajya Sabha and, hopefully, will get the approval from the Lok Sabha (as well),” an MHA official said.

According to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, rules for any legislation should have been framed within six months of Presidential assent, or seek extension from the committees on subordinate legislation of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Since the MHA could not frame rules within six months of the enactment of the CAA, it sought time from the Parliamentary committees on six occasions. The first extension was granted in June 2020.