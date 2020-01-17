MHA forwards mercy plea of 2012 gangrape convict to President, recommends rejection

The four men were convicted and sentenced to death in the 2012 gangrape case The four men were convicted and sentenced to death in the 2012 gangrape case

The Union Home Ministry Friday forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, recommending its rejection, PTI reported.

“The Home Ministry has forwarded the mercy petition of Mukesh Singh to the President. The ministry has reiterated the recommendation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for its rejection,” the report quoted an official as saying. Delhi LG had on Thursday sent the mercy petition to the Home Ministry, a day after the Delhi government recommended its rejection.

Meanwhile, Asha Devi, mother of the victim, blamed parties for exploiting her daughter’s death for “political gains” and “delaying” the hanging of the four convicts. Speaking to news agency ANI, Asha Devi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his 2014 campaign promise of women safety and ensure that the culprits are hanged to death on January 22, as earlier decided by a Delhi court. “The same people who took to the streets to protest against the incident in 2012 are now using my daughter’s death for political gains,” she said. “I feel stuck in the middle of this blame game,” Asha Devi added.

The Delhi government had informed the Delhi High Court that the four convicts cannot be executed on January 22 due to pending mercy plea. Union Minister Prakash Javedakar later blamed the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘negligence’ for the delay in their execution. However, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia retorted saying they will hang the convicts if Delhi police comes under the control of the AAP government.

The four men — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) — were convicted and sentenced to death in September 2013. This was upheld by the High Court in March 2014 and by the Supreme Court in May 2017. The top court also dismissed their pleas seeking review of the confirmation order. They were scheduled to be hanged at Tihar Jail on January 22 at 7 am.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App