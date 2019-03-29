MHA forms eight-member team to tackle terror financing in J&K

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an eight-member multi-disciplinary Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) to “ensure synergised and concerted action against terror financing and other terror-related activities” in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

The group will be responsible for taking coordinated action in all registered cases that relate to terror, terror financing and terror-related activities and bring them to a logical conclusion, a press release by the department of Jammu and Kashmir stated. Apart from this, the TMG will identify all key persons including leaders of the organisation(s) who are involved in supporting terrorism in ay form and take concerted action against them.

The group will comprise of the following members:

* ADGP, CID, JK Police- Chairman

* IGP, JK Police

* Additional Director IB, J&K

* Representative of CBI

* Representative of NIA

* Representative of CBDT

* Representative of CBIC

* Any other member co-opted by the Chairman

The group will also investigate the networks of various channels being used to fund terror and terror-related activities and take coordinated action to stop the flow of such funds.

The release also mentioned: “Take action against hardcore sympathisers amongst Government employees including teachers etc., who are providing covert or overt support to such activities”.

The Terror Monitoring Group will meet on a weekly basis and submit their action taken report regularly, the release stated.