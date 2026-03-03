MHA forms 2 more panels to fast-track CAA applications in Bengal

The fresh development comes amid the ongoing political friction in West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress government is at odds with the Centre over a number of issues and has been opposing the CAA, calling it discriminatory.

AHEAD OF the Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday notified two more empowered committees to fast-track the process of granting citizenship applications under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The fresh notification was issued within 10 days after the Centre operationalised the process of granting citizenship under the CAA through a gazetted notification, notifying the constitution of an Empowered Committee in the state to process applications under the Act.

