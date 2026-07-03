Revising Ladakh talks record, Centre gives elected leaders control over bureaucracy

Days after Ladakh observed a shutdown over what its leaders alleged were omissions in the official record of their talks with the Centre, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), moving to address concerns over the government’s commitment to its assurances, has incorporated key provisions in the final minutes of the May 22 meeting that resulted in a breakthrough after months of protests and negotiations.

The revised minutes, endorsed at a follow-up meeting in Leh Friday, include a clause stating that the proposed elected executive body for Ladakh will exercise “control and supervision, including Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR)” over civil servants handling subjects under the jurisdiction of the proposed Union Territory-level elected body – one of the principal demands raised by the Apex Body, Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

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The inclusion marks a departure from the earlier draft minutes circulated by the MHA after the May 22 meeting, which Ladakh leaders had refused to sign, alleging they omitted crucial understandings reached during negotiations.

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It had triggered a political standoff, culminating in a complete shutdown across Ladakh on June 23 called jointly by the ABL and KDA. The groups had accused the Centre of backtracking on commitments and described the draft minutes as not reflecting the actual discussions held with MHA officials.

According to the finalised minutes, representatives from Ladakh reiterated their demands for statehood, Sixth Schedule status, a separate Ladakh Administrative and Police Service, and withdrawal of cases related to the September 24, 2025 protests.

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The minutes note that while statehood would remain Ladakh’s “long-term aspiration”, both sides agreed that, as a first step, a customised model of self-governance would be created through a Union Territory-level elected body with executive, financial and legislative powers.

Significantly, the document records that the issue of bureaucratic accountability was discussed in detail.

“It was agreed that in terms of functions and civil servants for the subjects under the purview of the UT-level elected body, the control and supervision, including APAR, will be exercised by the elected executive body. Further details will be finalised in future meetings as per the Transaction of Business Rules,” the minutes state.

The final document also records that a customised constitutional safeguards model under Article 371 would be developed for Ladakh. It says a “sui generis” model, drawing from the various provisions under Article 371, would be prepared, with a draft proposal on the powers and functions of the elected body to be fine-tuned in future meetings.

Also Read | In May 22 Ladakh talks, why cracks in key Leh body give Centre upper hand

The minutes were finalised at a meeting Friday in Leh in the presence of Additional Secretary (MHA) Prashant S Lokhande, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa, former MP Thupstan Chhewang, ABL co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook, KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai, Kargil Hill Council Chairman Mohd Jaffar Akhoon and other representatives.

The endorsement of the revised minutes is expected to revive the dialogue process between the Centre and Ladakh’s civil society groups after weeks of uncertainty over the future of the negotiations.