MHA files review plea in SC on observations on Sikkimese Nepalese

The Union Home Ministry has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court after the top court’s verdict on income tax exemption for the Sikkim’s old settlers including the Marwari population, called the Sikkimese Nepalese “immigrants” and triggered widespread protests against the SKM-led state government.

The Sikkimese Nepalese, along with Sikkim’s Bhutia-Lepcha communities, are already exempt from paying income tax.

Opposition parties, including former CM Pawan Chamling’s SDF, and Sikkim’s civil society has been protesting the SC verdict’s “language” and the “use of foreigner tag” for the Sikkimese Nepali community.

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tawang had last week tweeted that his government will file a review petition in the SC to have the particular passage using “this language” expunged.

Tamang said he had spoken to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who extended support to the Sikkim government.

With protests refusing to abate, and reports of violence and protesters burning Tamang’s effigies, a BJP delegation from Sikkim led by state president D R Thapa met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and apprised him of the matter.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Shah’s office said the Centre has submitted before the SC its position about the sanctity of Article 371F of the Constitution, which safeguards the Sikkimese identity.

“…the safeguards should not be diluted. Further, the observation in the said order about persons of foreign origin settled in Sikkim like Nepalis should be reviewed as the said persons are Sikkimese of Nepali origin,” the tweets said.