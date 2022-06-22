MHA extends FCRA validity of NGOs with pending renewal till Sept 30

THE MINISTRY of Home Affairs on Wednesday further extended the validity of the FCRA registration of NGOs whose renewal application is pending with the government till September 30. It had earlier extended the validity of such NGOs whose registration was expiring on or before March 31 till June 30 this year.

“…the Central Government, in public interest, has decided to extend the validity of FCRA registration certificates of certain categories of FCRA registered entities… The validity of registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till 31.06.2022 in terms of the Public Notice dated 24th March, 2022 and whose renewal application is pending will stand extended till 30.09.2022 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier,” a ministry notification said.

It also said that the validity of those FCRA entities whose five years validity period is expiring between July 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022 will stand extended to September 30 this year. This, however, is applicable to such NGOs who have applied for renewal before expiry of their validity period or will apply in the given period. The validity shall remain extended till the date of disposal of renewal application or the due date mentioned by the ministry, whichever is earlier.

“All FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received,” the notification said.

This is among a series of extensions that the ministry has given to NGOs since the onset of Covid. The first such extension was given in September 2020 when the FCRA validity of NGOs was extended till May 31, 2021. This was extended to September 30, 2021 and then to December 31, 2021.

On the eve of New Year, government had further given extension of validity till March 31, 2022. On the same day, registration of close to 6,000 NGOs were deemed to have expired after they either failed to apply for renewal before due date or the ministry refused to renew their registration for various reasons.