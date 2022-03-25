MHA extends FCRA validity of NGOs till June 30

THE MINISTRY of Home Affairs has further extended the validity of the FCRA registration of NGOs whose renewal application is pending with the government till June 30. It had earlier extended the validity of such NGOs whose registration was expiring on or before December 31, 2021 till March 31 this year.

“…the Central Government, in public interest, has decided to extend the validity of FCRA registration certificates of certain categories of FCRA registered entities… The validity of registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till 31.03.2022 in terms of the Public Notice dated 31 December, 2021 and whose renewal application is pending will stand extended till 30.06.2022 or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier,” a notification by the ministry said.

It also said the validity of those FCRA entities whose five years validity period is expiring between April 1 and June 30 will stand extended to June 30. This is applicable to such NGOs who have applied for renewal before expiry of their validity period or will apply in the given period.