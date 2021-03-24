MHA extends Covid guidelines till Apr 30

MHA also emphasised that in order to ensure that the resumption of activities is successful and to fully overcome the pandemic, there is a need to strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy.

The Centre on Tuesday extended Covid containment guidelines till April 30 with special focus on testing, tracking and treating positive cases and increasing the pace of vaccination.

“Keeping in view the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, which is being witnessed in some parts of the country, the guidelines mandate the State/UT Governments to strictly enforce the Test-Track-Treat protocol; ensure observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour by everyone; and, to scale up the vaccination drive to cover all target groups,” a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs said quoting the guidelines.

It also emphasised that in order to ensure that the resumption of activities is successful and to fully overcome the pandemic, there is a need to strictly follow the prescribed containment strategy, and observe the guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOPs) issued by the MHA and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).