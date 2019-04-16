MHA extends ceasefire deal with two groups in Nagaland

Toggle Menu
A ceasefire is in operation between the Union government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Neopao Konyak/Kitovi) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland/Reformation (NSCN/R).

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

The Union Home Ministry on Monday extended by a year a ceasefire agreement with two insurgent groups in Nagaland, while a fresh pact for suspension of operations was signed with another outfit, the ministry said.

It was decided to extend the suspension of operation agreement with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R for a further period of one year with effect from April 28 this year till April 27, 2020, a ministry statement said.

This was signed on behalf of the central government by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary, in the Home Ministry, and Jack Jimomi, Supervisor, GPRN/NSCN, on behalf of NSCN/NK and by Amento Chishi, Supervisor, and Toshi Longkumer, Secretary, on behalf of NSCN/R.

