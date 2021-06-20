MHA cautions states, UTs against unlock complacency

In another letter, Bhalla wrote, “In the present circumstances, it has become imperative that strict action be taken against those who assault healthcare professionals.

With the second wave of Covid-19 slowing down and most state governments lifting restrictions on public movement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has advised states and Union territories to be cautious, ensure strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and ease curbs only after proper assessment of the situation.

In another letter, Bhalla spoke about attacks on doctors and healthcare workers and pointed to various advisories the MHA has sent in the past.

“Easing of restrictions in some states have led to resumption of crowding of people in markets etc. without adherence to the norms of Covid-appropriate behaviour. It is, therefore essential to ensure that complacency does not set in, and there is no let-up in adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, while opening up activities,” Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all states and Union territories on Saturday.

While opening up, it would be extremely important to follow the five-fold strategy of Covid-appropriate behaviour, “test-track-treat” and vaccination, Bhalla said.

“As the situation is dynamic, a close watch needs to be kept on early signs of a surge in active cases or high positivity rates. A system should be in place at the micro-level to ensure that whenever cases rise in a smaller place, it gets checked there itself, through local containment measures as per the existing guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the Union Home Secretary said.

In another letter, Bhalla wrote, “In the present circumstances, it has become imperative that strict action be taken against those who assault healthcare professionals. Institutional FIRs should be registered against assaulters and such cases should be fast-tracked. You may also like to invoke provisions of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020, where applicable.”