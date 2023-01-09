MHA declares Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Dalla as designated terrorist

Canada-based gangster and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, was Monday declared a designated terrorist by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after it found his involvement in heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and targeted killings besides terror activities.

According to the notification, Arshdeep, presently based in Canada, is associated with KTF. The notification stated, “Arshdeep is accused in various cases registered and investigated by the National Investigation Agency including targeted killing, extorting money for terror funding, attempt to murder, disturbing communal harmony and creating terror among the people in Punjab.”

“Arshdeep is very close to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist under UAPA, and runs terror modules on his behalf. He is involved in heinous crimes such as murder, extortion and targeted killings besides terror activities and he is also involved in terror financing, cross border smuggling of drugs or weapons on large scale,” it also stated.