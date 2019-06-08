MHA asks NGOs to apprise it of changes in office-bearers

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notice to all associations registered under Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA) to mandatorily inform the ministry of any changes in their office bearers. The ministry has said failure to do so would invite penal action.

“All persons who have been granted a certificate of registration under sections 11 and 12 of FCRA have reported entails of their office bearers / key functionaries while applying for registration under the act. It is noticed that some associations, persons having been registered under the Act, have changed their office bearers/key functionaries without approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs and without updating this data on a real time basis through the online application meant for change if these details,” the MHA notice said.

The notice further said all such associations and persons s are called upon to submit online application for change of such details “within one month from the date of issue of this public notice”.