MHA approves ‘state-of-the-art’ passenger terminal building for Kartarpur corridor

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday approved the plan to construct a “state-of-the-art” passenger terminal building (PTB) for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor at a cost of Rs 190 crore. The approval came after last year’s cabinet decision to develop the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district in Punjab to the International Border.

In a statement released, the ministry said the complex will have all the required passenger amenities to facilitate pilgrims intending to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara across the border in Pakistan.

The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), which is mandated to build and operate integrated check posts along the land borders of the country, has reportedly been entrusted with the work and has been directed to complete the work before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev this year.

The design and quality parameters were prepared to keep in view the aspirations and religious sentiments of the followers of Guru Nanak Dev, an official said.

Fifty acres of land has been identified for the purpose and will be developed in two phases. “Phase 1 will be developed over 15 acres for which the process of land acquisition has already commenced,” another official said.

The complex is expected to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 190 crore, the official added.

The disabled-friendly building will also display murals and photographs based on rich Indian cultural values. It will have adequate immigration and customs clearance facilities to process the smooth movement of approximately 5,000 pilgrims per day, the official said, adding that the complex will have open areas for kiosks, cloakrooms and adequate parking space.

The passage up to the zero point on the International border will be covered.