Identify ‘pro-Iran radical preachers’: MHA warns states of possible unrest after Israel-US strikes

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Saturday advised all state governments and Union Territories to remain on heightened alert following the Israel-US strikes on Iran, and the subsequent retaliatory attacks, warning of possible law and order disturbances across India.
In a letter circulated on February 28, the MHA urged states to closely monitor religious gatherings and sermons, particularly identifying “pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory speeches or attempting to mobilise crowds”, according to senior officials familiar with the communication.
The advisory also cautioned that the situation in West Asia could evoke strong emotional responses in parts of India, especially during Friday prayers and large religious congregations. States have been asked to enhance intelligence collection, maintain strict vigil around sensitive areas and diplomatic missions, and ensure rapid-response deployment in case of communal flare-ups.
“We have asked states to identify individuals or groups that might exploit the international situation to disturb local peace. This is a standard preventive measure,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.
Several state police forces, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, have since held review meetings with intelligence and local law enforcement units to assess potential flashpoints.
Meanwhile, following the confirmation of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in the US-Israel airstrikes, several states in India witnessed protests. In Punjab’s Ludhiana, a large number of people gathered outside the Jama Masjid Sunday to register their protest against the Israeli government. The protesters burned the effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Jammu and Kashmir also saw similar protests As news about Khamenei’s killing spread Sunday morning, thousands of people moved towards and assembled at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. Mourners raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, and engaged in marsiya, a poetic lament, mourning Khamenei’s death.
Lucknow was another city that saw protests. Hundreds of people from the Shia community condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader. Carrying photographs of Khamenei, men, women and children dressed in black gathered at prominent points including Akbari Gate, Nakhas, Hussainabad and surrounding localities, raising slogans against Israel and the US.
