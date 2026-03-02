Identify ‘pro-Iran radical preachers’: MHA warns states of possible unrest after Israel-US strikes

Members of the Shia community protest against the killing of the Iranian Supremem leader Ayotollah Ali Khamenei at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Saturday advised all state governments and Union Territories to remain on heightened alert following the Israel-US strikes on Iran, and the subsequent retaliatory attacks, warning of possible law and order disturbances across India.

In a letter circulated on February 28, the MHA urged states to closely monitor religious gatherings and sermons, particularly identifying “pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory speeches or attempting to mobilise crowds”, according to senior officials familiar with the communication.

The advisory also cautioned that the situation in West Asia could evoke strong emotional responses in parts of India, especially during Friday prayers and large religious congregations. States have been asked to enhance intelligence collection, maintain strict vigil around sensitive areas and diplomatic missions, and ensure rapid-response deployment in case of communal flare-ups.