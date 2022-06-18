scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Amid protests, Centre announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles

The Ministry also announced a 3-year age relaxation above the upper age limit for the recruitment of ‘Agniveers’ in the two forces. The first batch of ‘Agniveers’ will get an age relaxation of five years beyond the upper age limit, the ministry tweeted on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2022 10:08:45 am
Protestors block railway tracks during a protest against "Agnipath scheme" for recruiting personnel for armed forces, in Secunderabad in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India. (Reuters)

Amid nationwide protests against the government’s controversial new ‘Agnipath’ scheme for short-term recruitment in the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced it will be reserving 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for ‘Agniveers’.

The Ministry also announced a 3-year age relaxation above the upper age limit for the recruitment of ‘Agniveers’ in the two forces. The first batch of ‘Agniveers’ will get an age relaxation of five years beyond the upper age limit, the ministry tweeted on Saturday.

Agnipath protest live |liveAgnipath protests Live Updates: MHA announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles

Earlier, in an attempt to dial down the anger against the new scheme, the government had announced a one-time relaxation in the upper age limit for Armed Forces entrants this year, raising it from 21 to 23 years, saying there had been no recruitment in the last two years. Under the original scheme announced on Tuesday, only aspirants between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years of age are eligible for recruitment. But on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said that “the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years”.

Over the last few days, thousands have taken to the streets to protest against the scheme across the country. Trains were torched, tyres burnt and water cannons deployed as agitators clashed with police officials, prompting a complete shutdown of internet services in some states. One protester was killed in police firing in Secunderabad, Telangana.

Best of Express Premium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
Rekha Sharma writes: The bulldozer in Prayagraj poses a challenge to the ...Premium
Rekha Sharma writes: The bulldozer in Prayagraj poses a challenge to the ...
Neerja Chowdhury writes | Presidential Poll: Choosing a president for our...Premium
Neerja Chowdhury writes | Presidential Poll: Choosing a president for our...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement