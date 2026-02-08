MGR song at lunch table: PM Modi lauds ‘shared affection’ for Tamil during Malaysia visit

Malaysia is home to nearly three million people of Indian descent -- the second-largest Indian diaspora globally -- with an overwhelming majority of Tamil origin. (PTI Photo)

A Tamil film song from the ’70s, starring MGR, was performed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Malaysia, offering a cultural aside within a wider set of diplomatic and strategic engagements. At a lunch hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, a track from ‘Naalai Namadhe’, played in the background, with PM Modi later highlighting the shared cultural memory between the two countries.

The reference carries political and cultural resonance as Tamil Nadu is set to head to Assembly elections this year, and the Tamil identity continues to shape political discourse in the state.

Malaysia is home to nearly three million people of Indian descent — the second-largest Indian diaspora globally — with an overwhelming majority of Tamil origin. PM Modi used the occasion to underline how language and culture remain a living bridge between the two nations.