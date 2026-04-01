In year NDA passed law to replace MGNREGA, 8% dip in families that availed the rural job scheme

As the NDA government moves to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (GRAMIN), official data shows that 5.32 crore households availed the scheme in the 2025–26 fiscal year, an 8 per cent decline from the previous year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The figure is likely to be revised upwards as muster rolls data of the last week of March will get updated in the following fortnight or by April 15.

The number of households that availed MGNREGS in the 2025–26 fiscal year was lower than last year’s 5.78 crore. However, it remains higher than pre-COVID levels at about 5 crore households in 2019–20, after adjusting the national figure of 5.48 crore by excluding West Bengal’s 54.57 lakh.