End of an era: VB–G RAM G to replace MGNREGA on July 1 as Centre notifies rollout

The Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB—G RAM G Act 2025, which aims to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) 2005 and provides for a new rural job guarantee programme, will become effective on July 1, 2026.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development issued a notification to this effect on Monday. The more than two-decade-old MGNREGA, enacted by the UPA government, will thus cease to exist from July 1.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 37 of the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB—G RAM G…Act, 2025 (36 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of July, 2026 as the date on and from which the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (42 of 2005) together with all rules, notifications, schemes, orders and guidelines made thereunder, shall stand repealed,” states a notification issued by Rohini R Bhajibhakare, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development.