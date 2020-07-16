scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 16, 2020
MGNREGA pulling poor out of pit of economic slump dug by PM: Rahul

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a social security measure that aims to guarantee the 'right to work'.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 16, 2020 10:00:44 pm
Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi on MGNREGA, MGNREGA, MGNREGA scheme MGNREGA jobs, India news, Indian Express MGNREGA act was passed in September 2005 under the UPA government. (Representatinal)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is MGNREGA that is pulling the poor out of the pit of economic slump that has been dug by the PM.

“Modi ji had said that people are made to just dig pits under MGNREGA. But the truth is that it is MGNREGA that is pulling out the poor from the pit of economic slump that has been dug by Modi,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Without MGNREGA, not poverty, but the poor will be finished, the former Congress chief said.

He also shared a graph showing the slump in jobs and the rising MGNREGA demand during the coronavirus crisis.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a social security measure that aims to guarantee the ‘right to work’. This act was passed in September 2005 under the UPA government.

