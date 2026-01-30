MGNREGA achieved significant gains, VB-G RAM G represents decisive shift in rural job policy

The Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, also highlighted the need for revival of “village commons”, including grazing fields and water bodies.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 05:10 AM IST
In December last year, the NDA government repealed the two-decade-old MGNREG Act, 2005 and enacted the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025.
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) achieved “significant gains in participation, digitisation and transparency over time” but “persistent structural weaknesses limited its effectiveness”, states the Economic Survey 2025-26, while pointing out that the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Act, 2025) represents a decisive shift in India’s rural employment policy.

The Survey termed the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 “a comprehensive legislative reset”. It said the Act aims to modernise rural employment guarantees, strengthen accountability and align employment creation with long-term infrastructure and climate resilience goals.

“The new Act represents a significant upgrade over MGNREGA, fixing structural weaknesses while enhancing employment, transparency, planning and accountability,” the Survey noted.

According to the Survey, the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 is a comprehensive statutory overhaul of MGNREGS, aligning rural employment with the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, while strengthening accountability, infrastructure outcomes and income security.

“The VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 represents a decisive shift in India’s rural employment policy. While MGNREGS achieved significant gains in participation, digitisation and transparency over time, persistent structural weaknesses limited its effectiveness,” the Survey said.

“The new Act builds on past improvements while addressing their shortcomings through a modern, accountable and infrastructure-focused framework,” it said.

In December last year, the NDA government repealed the two-decade-old MGNREG Act, 2005 and enacted the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025.

The Opposition criticised the government over several provisions of the VB-G RAM G Act. Among such provisions are fund-sharing pattern (Section 22) and normative allocation (Sub-section 5 of Section 4) and a pause in employment guarantee during peak agriculture season (Section 6).  Full report on               https://indianexpress.com

