MGNREGA achieved significant gains, VB-G RAM G represents decisive shift in rural job policy

In December last year, the NDA government repealed the two-decade-old MGNREG Act, 2005 and enacted the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) achieved “significant gains in participation, digitisation and transparency over time” but “persistent structural weaknesses limited its effectiveness”, states the Economic Survey 2025-26, while pointing out that the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Act, 2025) represents a decisive shift in India’s rural employment policy.

The Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, also highlighted the need for revival of “village commons”, including grazing fields and water bodies.

The Survey termed the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 “a comprehensive legislative reset”. It said the Act aims to modernise rural employment guarantees, strengthen accountability and align employment creation with long-term infrastructure and climate resilience goals.