Metro services set to resume soon: Here’s how different cities have their own guidelines

Travelling in Delhi metro will require passengers to keep alternate seats vacant

Mandatory wearing of masks, thermal screening at entry gates, leaving alternate seats vacant, contactless ticketing — travelling in metro trains amid the Covid-19 pandemic is not going to be the same. With the Centre allowing gradual resumption of metro train services across the country under ‘Unlock 4.0′ from September 7, almost all the states with metro connectivity, except Maharashtra, are set to begin operations keeping in mind local requirements.

Currently, 10 cities have functional metro rail networks — Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kochi and Lucknow. While restoring riders’ confidence will remain a challenge in the near future, for some cities like Delhi, where the metro is considered the city’s lifeline, the resumption of services is also closely knit with economic recovery.

While the resumption of metro services, suspended since March 25, will come as a relief for office goers, there has been a growing chorus among some states on allowing local train services to resume. Local trains or suburban trains are lifelines for Mumbai and Kolkata, acting as a bridge for people who come to the city from districts.

Different cities have their own guidelines on metro services:

Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro, having a vast 389 km network, has already prepared a Standard Operating Procedure, including mandatory wearing of masks and use of smart cards instead of tokens. Besides, thermal screening will be carried out and anyone showing a high temperature or symptoms of flu will be barred from entering the station premises. Moreover, all cash transactions will be done away with temporarily and commuters will have to use credit or debit cards, e-wallets like Paytm for recharging their smart cards. A new type of smart card, called ‘Autope’, which can be linked with bank accounts, will also be available.

Alternate seats will have to be left vacant and a distance of one metre will have to be maintained between two persons standing. Moreover, trains will halt with all the doors open for a considerable time at terminal stations to allow fresh air to enter the coaches. Metro officials said they are planning to open fresh air dampers, which are inlets to let air into the coaches, by up to 50 to 60 per cent more than usual. As a result, the interiors of the coaches will have temperatures between 24-30 degrees Celsius and may feel warmer.

Metro Guidelines: A passenger passes through a gate as a worker uses disinfectant to clean it as a precaution against COVID-19 at a metro station in New Delhi (AP) Metro Guidelines: A passenger passes through a gate as a worker uses disinfectant to clean it as a precaution against COVID-19 at a metro station in New Delhi (AP)

Kolkata Metro and local trains

The Mamata Banerjee government said Metro Railway services would be allowed in a graded manner from September 8. Among the SOP being mulled are installing the Aarogya Setu app before entering a station and doing away with tokens. No new smart cards will be issued for the time being and only those with existing cards will be allowed to travel. While an online system of recharging smart cards has been introduced, those who can’t recharge them digitally, will be allowed to queue up at counters.

Local trains: Last week, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay in a letter to Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav urged him to restart local trains as well while maintaining Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing. On July 26, Eastern Railway (ER) operated eight local (suburban) trains to help passengers who had arrived by long-distance trains at Howrah to reach their native stations since no buses and taxis were available due to a statewide lockdown.

Metro Guidelines: A new type of smart card, called ‘Autope’, which can be linked with bank accounts, will also be available for Delhi metro commuters (Source: DMRC) Metro Guidelines: A new type of smart card, called ‘Autope’, which can be linked with bank accounts, will also be available for Delhi metro commuters (Source: DMRC)

Mumbai Metro and local trains

Metro rail services will continue to remain suspended even though the Maharashtra government has permitted inter-district travel on special long-distance trains. “The inter-district train services will be enabled in the Passenger Reservation System (PRS),” the Central Railway notification stated. Passengers can book tickets from September 2. So far, long-distance trains were running from the station of origin to destination without any stops in between.

In June, suburban railway stations in Mumbai reopened only for ferrying essential services and healthcare workers identified by the state and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Western and Central Railways have been running 350 trains each for 1.25 lakh commuters.

Metro Guidelines: Metro rail services will continue to remain suspended in Maharashtra (File) Metro Guidelines: Metro rail services will continue to remain suspended in Maharashtra (File)

Chennai Metro and local trains

Chennai metro services are also set to be back on track from September 7, with only three passengers to be allowed to sit in a seven-seater bench inside a coach and only one passenger in other seats, as per draft SOP. Moreover, only four people will be allowed to use the escalator at once and passengers will be screened through thermal guns and hand sanitisers will be provided. Trains will run every 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours. The Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has also installed foot-operated lift to avoid contact with the elevator buttons.

Local trains: The suspension of suburban train services will continue for the month of September, the government has said.

Bengaluru Metro

Bengaluru Metro (Namma Metro), which has a 42.3-km network across 44 stations, will resume operations from September 7 “in a graded manner”. To maintain social distancing, the number of commuters will be restricted to one-third of capacity in a six-coach train while thermal checks will be carried out at the entrance. Passengers will be advised to download the Aarogya Setu app for contact tracing and e-tickets will be issued only.

Kochi Metro

Kochi Metro Rail Limited has decided to run trains every 20 minutes, with operations to resume at 7 am in the morning and the last trip from both Aluva and Thykoodam will be at 8 pm. To ensure proper ventilation, trains will be stopped at stations for a minimum of 20 seconds. At terminating stations, trains will be stopped for a minimum of five minutes and doors kept open.

Hyderabad Metro

The country’s second largest rapid transit network, Hyderabad Metro will also resume its operations from September 7. “Enough care will be taken to follow proper sanitisation, maintain social distancing in metro trains & stations, enough ventilation, pumping more fresh air into trains, improving air conditioning mechanism, etc,” said Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited’s (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd