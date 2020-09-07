After over 5 months, metro trains back on tracks as officials keep tab on crowds

A passenger inside a metro train in Delhi on Monday.

After nearly over five months, metro services resumed across most cities on Monday amid strict regulations and social distancing and use of masks and face shields by passengers. Metro stations in containment zones, however, remained closed, as per the Centre’s guidelines.

As part of Unlock 4.0, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) had said that multi-route metro networks should resume trains from September 7 in a graded manner so that all lines were operational by September 12.

A look at resumption of metro services across the country:

The trains in Delhi will run in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening. The trains in Delhi will run in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening.

Delhi

In Delhi, the services resumed with curtailed operations along the Yellow Line with the first trains departing from Samaypur Badli station to HUDA City Centre station and simultaneously from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli at 7 am.

While sharing a video clip of the first train leaving HUDA City Centre, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said: “We are on our way. It’s been 169 days since we’ve seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it’s only necessary. #MetroBackOnTrack.”

All stations on the Yellow Line reopened today as none are in proximity to any containment zone, an official said.

We are on our way. It's been 169 days since we've seen you! Travel responsibly and commute if it's only necessary. #MetroBackOnTrack

“A few happy faces from our first journey after more than 5 months. #MetroBackOnTrack,” the DMRC said in another tweet and posted pictures of some commuters wearing masks inside train coaches.

Passengers were permitted entry only after temperature checks with thermal guns and sanitisation of hands.

Besides commuters, Delhi Metro ground staff and Central Industrial Security Force personnel also wore face shields, masks and gloves as preventive measures against the pathogen.

Bengaluru

Metro Rail services started on the Purple Line from Byappanahalli station at 8 am towards Mysuru Road and vice versa.

“The six-coach train from Byappanahalli had 12 passengers whereas 15 to 16 passengers boarded the train at the Nayandahalli station on Mysuru Road,” a BMRCL official told PTI.

Services on the Metro Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra will start from Wednesday. These trains will operate only for six hours only during peak hours from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm till September 10.

From September 11 onwards, the trains will ply on both the lines from 7 am to 9 pm. “The number of commuters allowed in each train is limited to 400 passengers to ensure social distancing norms,” the official said.

Kochi

Kochi Metro Rail Limited also resumed services at 7 am with trains scheduled to run every 20 minutes. The last trip will be from both Aluva and Thykoodam will be at 8 pm.

To ensure proper ventilation, trains will be stopped at stations for a minimum of 20 seconds. At terminating stations, trains will be stopped for a minimum of five minutes and doors kept open.

Kolkata

While trains services are likely to resume operations from September 14, the state government and Kolkata Metro authorities on Friday said e-passes would be mandatory for entering stations. The e-passes will help the authorities regulate the number of commuters as more than 45,000 passengers a day cannot be allowed to travel because Covid-19 restrictions. “The state government has proposed developing a system to issue e-pass for entering metro stations, which was explained by the developer to the committee. They have sought certain information from Metro to facilitate the same, which will be provided by Metro Railways,” Metro Chief Public Relations Officer Indrani Banerjee said after a meeting held at Metro Bhavan. Mumbai Metro rail services will continue to remain suspended even though the Maharashtra government has permitted inter-district travel on special long-distance trains. “The inter-district train services will be enabled in the Passenger Reservation System (PRS),” the Central Railway notification stated. Passengers can book tickets from September 2. So far, long-distance trains were running from the station of origin to destination without any stops in between.

