Metro man Sreedharan’s solar rail idea runs into Kerala govt roadblock

The Congress-led Kerala government has red-flagged metro man E Sreedharan’s proposal for a Rs 60,000-crore solar rail corridor, flagging concerns over the project’s economic and environmental feasibility.

Last month, the government constituted an expert committee to study the DMRC’s interim report for the Kerala high-speed rail corridor between the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur in north Kerala. The state government has decided to take forward the DMRC proposal after winding up all steps related to the SilverLine, or K-Rail, project of the previous CPI(M) regime.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan told the media that the expert committee, in its report, has pointed out that the proposed project cannot be implemented in its current format.