Metro Man Sreedharan ‘redraws’ Kerala’s high-speed map, unveils Rs 54,000 crore plan to slash K-rail costs

Veteran technocrat E Sreedharan said Tuesday that the cost of the Kerala High Speed Railway (KHSR)—a project he revived last month—would be Rs 54,000 crore.
Addressing the media in his hometown Ponnani, where he recently opened an office for the project, Sreedharan, popularly known as the “Metro Man,” said he would submit a detailed project report to both the Union and state governments within two months.
“The line will be designed, constructed and operated by a special purpose vehicle. Kerala High Speed Rail Corporation will be a joint company of Union and state governments, with the former having 51 percent of shares and the latter 49 percent,” he said.
According to Sreedharan, the estimated project cost is Rs 54,000 crore, compared to the state government’s proposed K-Rail cost of Rs 64,000 crore. The Union and state governments can share the cost, he said, adding that funding could follow the Konkan Railway pattern.
He said the KHSR will be a double-track line on standard gauge, with no linkage to the existing broad-gauge railway network.
The 465-km corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur will cover the distance in 3 hours and 20 minutes. It will have 20 stations, with an average spacing of 20–30 km, serving all three airports in Kerala.
Referring to the design, he said 445 km of the line will be elevated and the remaining 20 km underground. The design speed will be 200 km/hour, but considering the proposed stops, the average commercial speed will be 140 km/hour. Each train will have eight coaches with a seating capacity of 560 passengers.
Last month, Sreedharan revived his earlier proposal for a high-speed rail corridor linking the northern and southern ends of Kerala, claiming the Rs 1 lakh crore project was under consideration by the BJP-led central government. Days later, the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet gave in-principle approval for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) after abandoning its earlier semi high-speed K-Rail or Silver Line project, citing lack of backing from the Centre.
Sreedharan had said he was awaiting a formal order from the Railway Ministry handing over preparation of the DPR to DMRC, which in turn will pass on the responsibility to him.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More