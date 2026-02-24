Metro Man Sreedharan ‘redraws’ Kerala’s high-speed map, unveils Rs 54,000 crore plan to slash K-rail costs

Veteran technocrat E Sreedharan said Tuesday that the cost of the Kerala High Speed Railway (KHSR)—a project he revived last month—would be Rs 54,000 crore.

Addressing the media in his hometown Ponnani, where he recently opened an office for the project, Sreedharan, popularly known as the “Metro Man,” said he would submit a detailed project report to both the Union and state governments within two months.

“The line will be designed, constructed and operated by a special purpose vehicle. Kerala High Speed Rail Corporation will be a joint company of Union and state governments, with the former having 51 percent of shares and the latter 49 percent,” he said.