Thursday, February 18, 2021
Metroman E Sreedharan to join BJP, says party’s Kerala unit chief

E Sreedharan will formally join the party during its Vijay Yatra that will be led by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran on 21st February

By: PTI | Kochi |
February 18, 2021 1:06:41 pm
Metro Man E Sreedharan on stage during the inaugural function of Kochi Metro in 2017 (Express archive photo)

The BJP on Thursday sai ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan will join the party ahead of the Kerala Assembly election.

BJP state president K Surendran said Sreedharan, who is credited with changing the face of the public transport system in the country, will join the BJP during the party’s ‘Vija Yatra’ commencing on February 21 from Kasaragod.

He has expressed his willingness to work with the BJP Surendran told reporters.

There was no immediate reaction from Sreedharan.

