Metro line Prime Minister Modi inaugurated to ease commute for North Chennai residents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Dy CM O Panneerselvam during the inauguration of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension and laid the foundation stone for several other development projects. At the Nehru Indoor Stadium, PM Modi flagged off the 9-km stretch between Washermanpet and Wimco Nagar, which has been completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore.

The PM dedicated the Chennai Beach-Attipattu fourth line and the railway electrification of Villupuram-Cuddalore-Mayiladuturai Thanjavur-Mayiladuturai-Tiruvarur single line sections to the nation. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, along with other officials, were present at the event.

After the PM inaugurated the Phase-I extension, passengers were given a free ride on both Blue Line and Green Line.

The stretch from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar includes seven Metro stations, with two undergrounds. The extension will mean a big relief for the residents of North Chennai, who have been struggling for years for a good public transport system. They will now reach the airport within an hour, which otherwise takes several hours due to traffic congestion. They can reach the CMBT and Egmore station by switching Metros at Chennai Central.

Commuters who travel in the elevated section of the Metro Rail will also get to enjoy a panoramic view of the sea. Several shops, such as Aavin and Indco Tea House, dot the metro line. More are likely to be opened.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited has hired 13 transgender people to work at the Washermanpet station. They are to issue tickets and address queries of commuters.