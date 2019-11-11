Metres away from warning, Gurdwara Ber Sahib authorities release dirty water in Bein

Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi has seen a huge rush over the past two months with over 40 lakh visiting the holy shrine in a town with a population of only 18,000. The gurdwara is situated on the banks of the Holy Bein, which has a huge significance in Sikh religion. However, the SGPC-run gurdwara has been releasing dirty water into Holy Bein. A drain pipe carrying the langar’s (community kitchen) dirty water opens in the Bein just at the back of the Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

Advertising

“How can the SGPC, which is the main religious body managing gurdwaras, release dirty water into the Bein where people are taking holy dip and drinking its ‘pavitar’ (sacred) water,” said a senior government official, adding that “Guru’s tenant of ‘Paani Pita’ (water is a our father) has no meaning it seems.”

Environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal said that Bein existed at the time of our Guru (Nanak Dev), and making it dirty meant disrespecting him. SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal could not be reached for comment. However, another official of the SGPC on condition of anonymity said it should be stopped immediately.

Dirty water is being released through a pipe near a point where a signboard from former Akal Takht Jathedar (from 2007) reads that it is the duty of all Sikh “not to pollute the water of the Bein”.

Advertising

Earlier too, the matter was raised in front of Punjab CM during his visit to the place, and he had assured that his officers will talk to the SGPC and get the matter sorted.

Work to keep the Bein water clean has been going on for over a decade and as part of the drive sewage water of nearly 50 villages, which used to be released in the Bein, was stopped. Meanwhile, the SGPC is yet to complete work on the main stage in its pandal for the celebrations.