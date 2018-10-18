MeToo: Javadekar says women should be treated well everywhere, not only at workplace

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Express archive) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Express archive)

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said women should be treated well everywhere and not only at workplace, as the #MeToo campaign continues to gather steam against sexual harassment faced by women in various spheres.

Javadekar, however, refused to comment on the resignation of his cabinet colleague MJ Akbar following a series of sexual harassment allegations against him.

“We have always maintained that not only at workplace but everywhere in the society, women should be seen as equals, should be treated with equality. That is what we always say, there is nothing else to comment,” Javadekar told reporters when asked about Akbar’s resignation.

Read| #MeToo was started by people with perverted minds, says Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan

Akbar stepped down on Wednesday as Minister of State for External Affairs the face of mounting pressure following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment against him by several women journalists who worked with him during his tenure as editor of various media publications.

The 67-year-old journalist-turned-politician has denied the allegations and has also filed a criminal defamation case against Priya Ramani, who was the first to name him for alleged sexual misconduct around 20 years ago.

Following Hollywood’s #MeToo movement, which has seen several women there having spoken out about sexual harassment faced by them, a similar campaign has gathered steam in India over the past few weeks after actress Tanushree Dutta levelled sexual harassment allegations against actor Nana Patekar during the shooting of a film in 2008.

Following Dutta’s allegations, women across various spheres, including journalists, have taken to the social media to speak out about their ordeal at the hands of men at workplace including those in powerful positions.

Some of these complaints relate to educational institutions as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App