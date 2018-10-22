Follow Us:
Monday, October 22, 2018
#MeToo: SC declines urgent hearing of PIL asking for FIRs based on allegations

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul told lawyer M L Sharma, who had filed the petition, that it will come up for hearing in the regular course.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: October 22, 2018 12:08:47 pm
The Supreme Court Monday declined urgent hearing on a PIL seeking the registration of FIRs based on allegations of sexual misconduct and assault levelled by women across various sectors, part of what is being referred to as India’s #MeToo movement.

Besides FIRs, the petition also seeks a direction to the National Commission for Women (NCW) to give security and assistance to women who have come out in the open with their allegations.

