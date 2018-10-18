MeToo was started by people with perverted minds, says Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.

In a controversial remark, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that the #MeToo movement was started by “people with perverted minds”. The remarks by the BJP minister were made in response to questions by reporters amid the raging #MeToo movement in the country.

“If someone makes an allegation that such a thing happened…..when the incident happened we were playing together while in class 5….Would it be fair?” Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of State for Shipping and Finance said. “This (MeToo movement) is the result of the behaviour of some people who have perverted minds,” he was quoted saying by PTI.

The Union minister further stated that he wonders if it would be right for men to start “making similar accusations like them”. “That will be such a big insult….Will it be acceptable?” Radhakrishnan said.

The #MeToo movement has gathered steam over the past few days as several women have bravely come out with stories about harassment and sexual abuse at workplace.

MJ Akbar on Wednesday had to step down as Union Minister of State for External Affairs amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations against him. Several other celebrities including actors Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, author Chetan Bhagat, senior journalist Vinod Dua are among the few who have been called out by their alleged victims.

(With Inputs from PTI)

