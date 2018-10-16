MeToo: Mayawati accuses MJ Akbar of giving political colour to charges

Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati “anti-women” face and “insensitiveness towards women’s respect” of the BJP, its government and the minister have been exposed. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati “anti-women” face and “insensitiveness towards women’s respect” of the BJP, its government and the minister have been exposed. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday accused Union Minister M J Akbar of giving a political colour to the allegations of sexual harassment against him. She also called the BJP and the central government “anti-women”. In a statement, Mayawati said that inaction against Akbar shows “arrogance” of the BJP-led government.

In an apparent reference to Akbar’s questions on why the allegations have been made before a general election, Mayawati said she condemns the attempt of giving political colour to the matter. She also said the “anti-women” face and “insensitiveness towards women’s respect” of the BJP, its government and the minister have been exposed.

“Specially when the examples of action could be seen on the allegations of sexual harassment in the film industry, media, sports, and other places, and there is an atmosphere of anguish in the society over reports of such incidents, inaction of BJP and its government against its minister is an evidence of arrogance of the government,” Mayawati said and added that people of the nation “will not excuse BJP for its silence on the matter”.

