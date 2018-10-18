Requested political parties to form internal panel to address harassment at work: Maneka Gandhi

(Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) (Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Union minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said she has requested the in-charge of all political parties to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee as mandated in the Sexual Harassment at Work Act, 2013. At present, no political party has implemented the redressal mechanism to deal with complaints of sexual harassment as mandated in 1997 by the Supreme Court (Vishakha) and in 2013 by the Statute, at their main offices.

As the #MeToo movement gained momentum, with editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar resigning as junior foreign minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, Gandhi said, “Political parties employ a large number of personnel, including women, in their offices. It is our prerogative to ensure that women enjoy a safe working environment.”

I have requested the Presidents/In-charge of all recognised National and State political parties to constitute the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as mandated under the #SexualHarassmentAtWork Act 2013. — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) October 18, 2018

Akbar resigned from his post on Wednesday following a flurry of allegations made against him by women, who accused him of sexual misconduct. He, however, maintained he is innocent and sued journalist Priya Ramani, the first woman to name him, for defamation under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC. The Patiala House Court took cognizance of the matter on Thursday and has posted the hearing for October 31.

Gandhi had earlier expressed her solidarity with the #MeToo movement and assured her ministry will constitute a committee with senior judicial and legal persons as members to look into all sexual harassment cases emanating from the campaign, asserting she “believes in the pain and trauma behind every single complainant.”

On Wednesday, PTI reported a panel headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh could be formed to look into the lacunae in the existing law on sexual harassment.

