‘Alienate serial predators’: Mahesh Bhupathi throws weight behind sexual harassment survivors

Former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi Friday came out in support of the sexual harassment survivors and urged people to stop engaging with those who have been accused in the #MeToo movement. He said “serial predators” should be alienated. Expressing his concerns in a Twitter post, Bhupati said, “As women around the country continue to share their horrific stories, most people in a position of power– influencers, as they are popularly called- have chosen to stay silent on the matter.”

Bhupathi wrote that he was guilty of remaining silent until now. He added that Suhel Seth, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment has been with “every famous and powerful person in the country, yet no one has felt the need to say anything about his behaviour. People in the know tell me the reason for this.”

The former tennis player also wrote, “to all those who are in a position of influence through their massive social platforms, I have a simple appeal. Stop engaging. Alienate these “serial predators”. Show them that while the law and investigative agencies will take their course, society should– and will– reject them. The stance needs to crystal clear– guilty unless proven innocent.”

