MeToo: M J Akbar ducks questions by Ramani’s counsel, says ‘I do not remember’

Former Union minister M J Akbar Saturday recorded his statement before a Delhi court in the defamation case filed by him against journalist Priya Ramani, PTI reported. Akbar, however, ducked the questions posed by Ramani’s counsel during cross-examination, repeatedly saying “I do not remember”.

Appearing before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, Akbar brushed aside the allegations made against him as “malafide” and “defamatory”.

In October last year, Ramani, along with many other women, had levelled allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against the former Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs. But Akbar pursued legal action against Ramani after resigning from his post on October 17, 2018.

Ramani’s lawyer Rebecca John cross-examined Akbar on details regarding Ramani joining The Asian Age among others. However, Akbar responded to most of the questions as ” I do not remember”.

Last month, Ramani had pleaded not guilty before the court after charges were framed against her in the defamation suite. The court has posted the matter for the next hearing on May 20.

(With PTI inputs)