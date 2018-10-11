MeToo: Lyricist Vairamuthu denies sexual misconduct allegations

Vairamuthu has denied all sexual misconduct charges leveled against him. Vairamuthu has denied all sexual misconduct charges leveled against him.

Tamil lyricist and writer Vairamuthu on Wednesday denied allegations of sexual misconduct raised by singer Chinmayi Sripaada, a day after the latter shared her own experiences along with complaints of alleged sexual harassment by anonymous people against the writer.

Chinmayi shared two experiences on social media, one that happened four years ago and another which took place when the singer was in Switzerland for an event in “2005 or 2006”.

Recalling her experience from Switzerland, she tweeted, “We sang. We went to Switzerland. We performed. Everyone left. Only my mother and I were asked to stay back. The organiser (I don’t remember his name) asked me to visit Vairamuthu sir in a hotel in Lucerne. I asked why. He told me to cooperate. I refused. We demanded to be sent back to India. He said ‘You wont have a career!’” Chinmayi said that she and her mother demanded an earlier flight and returned to India.

Read | Samantha Akkineni: I stand with Chinmayi

Without referring to allegations raised against him, Vairamuthu on Wednesday tweeted that “it had become fashionable to engage in uncivilised act like slander against well known-personalities”. “In the recent past, I have been constantly humiliated, this (the allegation by Chinmayi) is one of them. I prefer to dismiss anything other than truth. Truth will win,” Vairamuthu said.

Chinmayi, in a reply to Vairamuthu’s statement, simply wrote, “Liar”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App