In Delhi today: Over 5,000 survivors of sexual assault

It has been a long day for the 34-year-old. She had spent the day, like many before this one, recounting her story of having been violated by multiple men and the stigma that followed. Despite having barely recovered from typhoid, she left her village in Madhya Pradesh to join the Garima Yatra, a dignity march by hundreds of survivors of sexual violence, and in case of minor survivors, their parents, all from rural Dalit and Adivasi communities.

Their 65-day journey, which started from Mumbai on December 20, 2018, will finally reach the Capital today, February 22, after having covered 200 districts across 24 states.

Shouting slogans through the day, by night, her sore throat can barely let out a squeak. But after everything that she has been through, she says, she is glad to have found her voice now.

“Pehle kuch bola hi nahi jaata tha. Par galat hum nahi hai, galat woh log hai, galat woh samaj hai. Soch ko mitane ke liye yaatra nikali hai (Initially I could never speak about it. But we are not in the wrong, the perpetrators are wrong, society is wrong. We are on this journey to change mindsets),” says the 34-year-old. Tonight’s stay is in a dharamshala at a tribal settlement in the foothills of Devgadh Baria taluka in Dahod, on the eastern tip of Gujarat.

Some spark a movement at the click of a keypad. Others trudge 10,000 km across the country for their stories to be heard, stories that were largely left out of India’s #MeToo movement. Of being gang raped. Of being trafficked and auctioned off. Of generations of minor girls being forced into caste-based prostitution. Of being violated by upper-caste men and then violently threatened into silence. Of being branded witches and paraded naked. And after having survived everything, of being shamed for their ordeal.

An attempt to break the silence and end the stigma, the march, partly on foot and partly in vehicles, has been organised by the Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan, a coalition of civil society organisations working against caste-based discrimination and gender violence.

At every stop enroute, they are joined by hundreds of locals, some of whom, inspired by the stories, speak of their own trials. Around 5,000 survivors and families, who were all part of the journey at one point or the other, are expected to converge in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on the final day.

Sipping tea to soothe her throat, the 34-year-old says the journey is about shifting the shame from the survivor to the perpetrator. A shame she has relived many times since four years ago, when she was abducted from her husband’s tribal village in Khargone, MP, by two men who raped her for several days. She was later sold off to a Thakur man who violated her for the next six months. When she finally managed to escape and go to the police station, they first refused to lodge a complaint and days later, when they finally did, subjected her to the banned two-finger test.

“The delay in medical examination didn’t help my case. When the magistrate said there is no proof, I told him that I could strip naked to show him the many scars they had inflicted all over me,” she recalls adding that when she returned home, her husband and in-laws accused her of eloping and battered her until she bled. Not welcome in her parental home either, she recounts, “With nowhere to go, for eight days, I took shelter at the railway station. A social worker found me there and helped me find a place to live.”

Kranti, a volunteer with the Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan, states that the support of community groups and women’s self-help groups at the ground level has ensured massive turnout in every village and town, and also taken care of the meals and overnight stay. “Those on this journey have all had a hard time with police and the courts. It has been even harder for them to take this step and speak up despite pressure from their own families and the community,” said Kranti.

According to the last NCRB data (2016), a quarter of the rape cases were pending investigation by the police at the end of the year – though the law mandates that the investigating officer must submit his report within 30 days to the Superintendent of Police. Of the 8,259 cases pertaining to rape of Dalit women for trial before the court during the year, the pendency by year-end was a high 87 per cent and conviction a mere 3.7 per cent. For Adivasi women, of the 3,563 cases that came up for trial, the pendency stood at 86.8 per cent and conviction a mere 2.8 per cent of the cases that came up for trial.

Among the many who are part of this journey is Bhanwari Devi from Rajasthan, whose struggles led to the landmark Vishaka judgement for prevention of sexual harassment at workplace. “The battle that I took up in my small way has today taken the form of a big movement with a name (#MeToo). But the voices of women from villages, who like me never got justice, have not been part of this so far. When we take to the streets in such larger numbers, the government will have to take notice,” she said.

There have been some ripples already. Abhiyan convenor Ashif Shaikh points out that after meeting survivors, the new chief ministers of MP and Chattisgarh, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel, have already promised to roll out some of their demands such as setting up a special police task force to combat sexual violence, fast-track courts and banning the two-finger test.

The journey has also highlighted the many manifestations of caste and sexual violence. For instance, a day before reaching Gujarat, in Ratlam, MP, the local survivors who came to attend the Garima Yatra were mostly from the denotified Bachchada tribe, where minor girls have been traditionally forced to solicit along the highways.

In MP’s Jhabua district, agricultural labourers from the Bhil community came forward to speak of the frequent sexual assaults by upper caste men, in Gujarat’s Dahod district, the survivors were those subject to ‘daayan pratha’ (labelling widows as witches to deny them land ownership and publicly flogging and assaulting them) and ‘haraji’ (public auction of daughters to the highest bidder), in north Karnataka, meetings were centred on the long-prevalent Devdasi system while in Lucknow, many transgender persons from the kinnar community came spoke of their own experiences of being sexually assaulted.

Every day of the journey involves addressing the local audiences and taking them along in the marches within their villages or towns under the rallying cry: “Garima yatra karein pukar. Balatkariyon par hai dhikaar (The cry of the yatra: Shame on the rapists).” But before that, each morning begins with the travellers seated in a circle sharing their stories and drawing courage from each other. At one such meet at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the parents of a 10-year-old rape survivor from Uttar Pradesh speak up.

The father, a construction worker, says, “This man used to stalk her and had assaulted her four times before the incident happened. But our many police complaints were never taken seriously.” The mother, who is determined that her daughter finish her education even if that means she has to carry chilli powder and scissors in her school-bag daily, adds, “This march has helped us regain our lost respect and hope.”

At the end of every day, as the bus winds its way to a shelter for the night, no matter how long or tiring the day has been, the bus reverberates with songs and thumping of dholaks. And the last song is mostly about sisterhood: “Chalo sakhi aaj hum sanghatan banayenge.”