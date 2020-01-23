MeToo: Delhi HC asks anonymous account if it will represent victims

The Delhi High Court (File Photo) The Delhi High Court (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked an anonymous Instagram account holder, who had posted anonymous posts accusing artist Subodh Gupta of alleged sexual harassment, whe-ther she/he is willing to represent other victims of sexual harassment who had come out with their complaints as part of the ‘Me Too’ movement, or whether the court should implead them as a party to the suit.

The counsel for the user of Instagram account @herdsceneand on Wednesday told the court that the account’s user was only a “whistleblower” and intends to bring out instances of sexual misconduct and harassment in the art fraternity.

At this, Justice R S Endlaw said, “If defendant Number 1 (user) is interested in providing identity of the said person then it should either represent such person(s) or such person(s) should be impleaded as a party to the suit.”

“Ghost is creating a super-ghost,” the judge said.

“Why would you be interested in protecting the identity [of the complainant against Gupta]? Question is about the identity of that person,” the court said, and listed the matter for February 4.

In its interim order, the court had allowed @herdsceneand anonymity in the Rs 5-crore defamation suit filed by Gupta against it and others, seeking removal of allegedly defamatory content against him on social media platforms.

The counsel for @herdsceneand contended that disclosing identity of people behind the account is likely to harm them.

The Indian Journalists Union moved an application in the suit and sought to “vacate/set aside/modify” the court’s September 18 order that directed removal and blocking of URLs. Culture Workers Support Trust has also sought to be heard in the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App