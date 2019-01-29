MeToo: Court summons Priya Ramani as accused in defamation case filed by MJ Akbar

A Delhi Court Tuesday summoned journalist Priya Ramani as an accused in a defamation case filed by former union minister M J Akbar. Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual harassment and misconduct in a series of tweets in October 2018 following which he had to resign from his cabinet position in PM Narendra Modi’s government.

Advertising

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said that “she (Ramani) has been summoned for February 25.” On that day she has to appear in person before the court or she can also challenge her to summon to the higher court.

Although several women levelled allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against the BJP leader, he after resigning as MoS in External Affairs on October 17 last year filed a defamation lawsuit against Ramani alone after his name cropped up on social media when he was in Nigeria as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

To establish that Ramani’s tweets and publication resulted in his reputation being tarnished, Akbar had recorded the statement of six witnesses before the court. The six persons, who were closely associated with Akbar at a professional and personal level, have deposed that they were “shocked” and “dismayed” after reading tweets and that Akbar’s reputation has been lowered in their eyes.

Akbar denied the allegations of sexual misconduct. He in his statement recorded in the court on October 31 last year had said that immediate damage has been caused to him due to the scurrilous, concocted and false allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him. “Indeed there was immediate damage because of the scurrilous nature of these concocted and false allegations. I was attacked in my personal capacity about alleged and fabricated non-events allegedly done two decades ago,” he had said.

The witnesses have also backed Akbar’s credentials and professionalism while stating that they had never heard of any complaint against the BJP leader. Relying on the witnesses deposition in court, Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra and advocate Sandeep Kapur had submitted that Ramani “demolished” Akbar’s reputation which he “had built year by year”. “She painted an image of (Akbar being) media’s biggest sexual predator,” Luthra had contended.

Advertising

Referring to the language used by Ramani in her tweets, the counsel had told the court that the journalist’s conduct was “intemperate and defamatory”.