MeToo Campaign: Senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale tweets in support of movement

A top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Thursday appeared to support the #MeToo movement currently sweeping the country’s landscape. RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale expressed his opinion on the #MeToo movement by sharing a Facebook post of Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director of the social networking site, on his Twitter account.

Das in her post had said, “You needn’t have a #MeToo moment to support the woman journalists who have narrated their victimisation. You needn’t even be a woman. You just need to have a sensibility of what is right and what is wrong.”

I liked it. She has articulated what I was feeling .. pic.twitter.com/2uQpYdmeQs — Dattatreya Hosabale (@DattaHosabale) October 11, 2018

Hosabale tweeted her post and said, “I liked it. She has articulated what I was feeling.” His remarks come at a time when serious allegations of sexual harassment are levelled against BJP leader and Union minister M J Akbar.

Some women journalists have come out and accused Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs, of sexually harassing them during his stint as an editor in two newspapers.

Akbar, who is on a trip abroad, has not made any remarks or given any statement on the charges against him.

Hosabale’s tweet is not surprising for Sangh observers and insiders as he is a seen as a moderate face of the saffron organisation. On the issue of homosexuality too, he had said that it should not be considered a criminal offence.

