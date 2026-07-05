Centre orders Meta to disable Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse content

A BBC Eye invbestigation has found that Instagram has been running paid advertisements "promoting" child sexual abuse material in India.

The Central government has issued a notice to Meta, ordering it to take down the Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse ma, sources in the administration said.

Issuing the notice over Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said, “MeitY has ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM.”

The ministry has also demanded a detailed explanation within 7 days.

A BBC Eye invbestigation has found that Instagram has been running paid advertisements “promoting” child sexual abuse material in India.

The ads, seen by the BBC World Service, use terms such as “rape video” and “child video”, and connect users to channels on the messaging app Telegram. There where they can buy the material for as low as Rs 99 rupees.