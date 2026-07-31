Meta India chief, Insta accounts named in Hyderabad Police case over student protest posts targeting PM Modi

Meta India chief, Insta accounts named in Hyderabad Police case over student protest posts targeting PM Modi

Written by: Nikhila Henry
1 min readUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 09:21 AM IST
Silent protest after success of student protest across nationCockroach Janta party (CJP) supporters holding a banner and placards take part in a march celebrating the victory of student protest across the nation over the NEET paper leak issue, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)
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Hyderabad’s cybercrime police have registered two cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts over morphed and objectionable content targeting prime minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janata Party protests which came to a close earlier this month.

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Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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